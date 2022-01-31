Central Texans will have another opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine in Killeen Tuesday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas will host a vaccination event on campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested in receiving a free Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may visit the Bernie Beck Lecture Hall located in Founder’s Hall, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Texas A&M-Central Texas Manager of Facilities, Safety and Support Services Shawn Kelley said this event is geared towards anyone age five years or older.
“Anyone who has not had one (COVID-19 vaccine) can get their first, and then they can come back for their second — anything after that is considered a booster,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the university may offer another vaccination clinic in coming weeks.
“We just started offering it here so it’d be convenient for faculty, staff and students, but then we thought if we’re going to do this, we might as well open it up to the public,” he said.
Pediatric Pfizer doses will be available for children ages 5-11.
Adult Pfizer first, second or booster doses will be available for anyone 12 years or older.
This event is in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and testing events hosted by the City of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District at the Killeen Special Events Center and the former Nolan Middle School.
