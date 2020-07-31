Two free mobile coronavirus testing sites will be available in Harker Heights on Thursday and Friday.
The first site on Thursday will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Ruby Road, in Harker Heights.
The second on Friday will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church.
Residents will be screened for any coronavirus symptoms, according to the flyers from the city of Harker Heights.
The registration link will be available early next week, according to Jerry Bark, the interim assistant city manager, for the city of Harker Heights.
Tests will be given by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.