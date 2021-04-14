Lampasas High School will host a free coronavirus vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24.
Providers will administer the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 years or older in the cafeteria of the high school, 2716 U.S. Highway 281, Lampasas, the city said in a news release. Vaccines will be by appointment only.
A drive-up area will be set up outside of the school for those who cannot leave their car due to age or medical reasons.
To sign up for an appointment, go to https://bit.ly/3mNCSVi. Those without internet or who need to make an appointment by phone can call 512-734-3635. If no answer, leave a voicemail and it will be returned within 24 hours, the release said.
The second dose for those who receive the vaccine on April 24 will be on May 22.
