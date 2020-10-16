Pending an extension of the free coronavirus testing in Killeen, Saturday will be the last day of the event.
Testing continues until 7 p.m. today and will occur from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The free testing began Sept. 28. As of Thursday, a total of 3,167 tests have been administered, according to Hilary Shine, spokeswoman for the city.
Shine said the city does not receive regular updates on the amount of positive cases, however, as of Wednesday, there had been 39 positive cases.
Registration can be completed in advance or on site at www.gogettested.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include: Fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel. Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.
