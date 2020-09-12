The Texas Department of State Health Services released its statewide coronavirus numbers Saturday, and the county breakdown showed an increasing gap of cases for what the counties report and what the state reports.
None of the three local counties — Bell, Coryell and Lampasas — typically provide updates on the weekend.
The largest gap can be seen in Coryell County, where as of Friday, the state reported 1,756 cases. In the last update from the county on its website on Sept. 3, county officials reported 552, which is 1,204 fewer than the state.
Coryell County officials said they no longer have access to their numbers from the state health department and they have not had access for about the last week.
The numbers from the state have been much higher than the county’s totals for several weeks.
The county has also stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
The second largest gap can be found in Bell County.
On Friday, Bell County reported 4,994 cases, compared with the state’s Saturday report of 5,081, a difference of 87.
The Bell County Public Health District has been reporting different numbers than the state, since DSHS reports soldiers who reside on Fort Hood, FME News Service has reported.
Finally, in Lampasas County, the state reported 202 total cases for the county, but in the county’s last update from Thursday, there were 285 cases, a difference of 83.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
