The Texas Department of State Health Services released its statewide coronavirus numbers Saturday, and the county breakdown showed an increasing gap of cases for what the counties report and what the state reports.
None of the three counties — Bell, Coryell and Lampasas — typically provide updates on the weekend.
The largest gap can be seen in Coryell County, where as of Friday, the state reported 1,443 cases. In the last update from the county on its website on Thursday, county officials reported 552, which is 891 fewer than the state.
The numbers from the state have been much higher than the county’s totals for several weeks.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
The second largest gap can be found in Lampasas County.
On Friday, the state reported 158 total cases for the county, which is five more than it reported last week. However, the county reported a total of 273 on Thursday, which is nine more than it reported at this time last week.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
Finally, for Bell County, the state reported 4,974 cases on Friday, while the Bell County Public Health District reported 4,881, a difference of 93.
The Bell County Public Health District has been reporting different numbers than the state, since DSHS reports soldiers who reside on Fort Hood, FME News Service has reported.
