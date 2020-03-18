Local gas prices have fallen below $1.80 per gallon in connection with falling oil prices and coronavirus concerns, and they are likely to keep dropping in the days, and perhaps weeks, ahead.
U.S. crude prices plunged to their lowest levels in 18 years on Wednesday, as governments tightened travel restrictions across the world and the continuing Saudi-Russian price war showed no signs of abating, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Benchmark U.S. oil fell 24% and dropped below $21 per barrel Wednesday for the first time since 2002.
The cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Killeen on Wednesday is $1.79 at the Exxon at 1400 Central Texas Expressway, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price on Wednesday was $1.75 per gallon at the Sam’s Club, 600 West Central Texas Expressway, according to gas buddy users.
In Copperas Cove, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 was selling the cheapest gas on Wednesday at $1.80 per gallon, according to gas buddy.
