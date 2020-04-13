The Texas Department of Criminal Justice units located in Gatesville have 23 positive coronavirus cases with more than 700 in medical restriction as of Monday morning.
According to TDCJ’s online database, out of the five Gatesville based units, the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, a women’s prison, has the most positive cases totaling 22 with 697 in medical restriction. Medical restriction is defined by TDCJ as “well persons who may have been exposed to see if they become ill.”
The Christina Melton Crain Unit, also a women’s prison, is behind Murray with 1 positive case and 40 on medical restriction.
The other three Gatesville based units, men’s prison Alfred D. Hughes Unit and female units Hilltop and Mountainview, have no reported positive cases.
When asked whether the positive cases were either offenders or staff, TDCJ officials declined to give the answer.
Statewide, there have been 72 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 167 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are an additional 10,651 offenders on medical restriction “who may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.”
“Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE (personal protective equipment),” TDCJ officials said in an April 11 statement. “All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.”
Jeremy Desel, TDCJ’s director of communications, told the Herald “offenders’ testing is done through the University of Texas Medical Branch which reports to the state” and that employees’ test results are “self-reported.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.