The mayor of Gatesville, Gary M. Chumley, has issued a stay at home order for the city of Gatesville, according to the city’s website. The order was issued Tuesday.
As of Monday, there were 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Coryell County.
The stay at home order can be viewed at this link, https://www.ci.gatesville.tx.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.