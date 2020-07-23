Summer is the perfect time to get outside, start a workout program, or hone your athletic skills. Join a virtual 5K run, sign up the kids for an athletic camp or take advantage of outdoor recreation at your own pace. Read below for more information on these and other events.
Local Events
The Caliente 5K Run, as part of the Centex Race Series, will be virtual this year. Runners must run the same course at Heritage Oaks Trail in Killeen to participate, but can do so anytime between July 25 to Aug. 2, and submit their times electronically. Registration is open online until July 31 at www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/Caliente5K and is $20 per runner to participate. The first 100 registrants are guaranteed a shirt and packet pick-up will be until Aug. 7 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
The Athlete Speed School, designed to improve athletic ability for those 12 and up, will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. July 25 at Lions Club Park Multipurpose Fields, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Registration is $15 per person and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/2X5fyHl.
Open shooting at the Fort Hood Skeet Range, Building 1937, Rod and Gun Club Loop, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday. Participants must have their own shotgun, ear and eye protection. Admission is $9 for non-members, $6 for members, and $5 for members E4 and below.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Virtual Bingo event throughout the month of July. Residents can go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us to find the bingo card and additional rules for the event. Activities on the card include going to the park, hiking, bird watching, riding a bike, and more. Those that complete and submit their cards with photo evidence will be placed into a drawing in August for a gift basket. For more information, contact Adam Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or 254-953-5466.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75% capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
Lemonade Day in the Killeen-Fort Hood area will take place July 25 and 26 with virtual and curbside stands in the area.
The Fort Hood Casey Memorial Library is hosting its Summer Reading Program virtually until Aug. 31. Go to www.forthoodcasey.beanstack.org to register for the appropriate age group and start tracking reading points.
The Breakthrough Basketball Shooting Camp will be from July 28- 30 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This three-day camp, for boys and girl in grades fifth through twelfth, will focus on shooting and offensive skills with Coach Tasheba Butler. Registration is $245 per person and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3hwIpvA.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, hosts $1 Kids Summer Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. “Madagascar” will be the featured movie from July 27-31. Go to the theater’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/TheBeltonianTheatre/, to see what else is currently playing. The theatre is also hosting a Summer Film Camp for kids ages 10 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3-7 for $180 per participant. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com to register and for more information.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
The Harker Heights Public Library is hosting a Virtual Harry Potter Celebration with online trivia, crafts, stories, virtual cosplay and more on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/from July 30 to Aug. 1. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week.Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is now closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from July 24-30, will be “Abominable” at 9 p.m. and “Jurassic Park” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.