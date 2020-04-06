The Grab & Go school meals programs implemented by local school districts to help parents while schools remain closed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still going strong, as more and more parents make use of the program.
“This program is very helpful,” Nicole Fountain said as she picked up meals for six children at Peebles Elementary School in Killeen. “With schools out, we currently have six kids in the house. We are all just holding up as best we can.”
The staff members who were preparing and handing out the meals at Peebles Elementary said the community response has been growing week by week and day by day.
“Every day our numbers keep climbing,” said Maria Brown, manager of school nutrition for Peebles Elementary School. “On the first day of the program we handed out about 70 bags, and so far today we have handed out 210 meals.” At the time, the program still had half an hour left before it ended for the day.
KISD is not the only district working to help parents, either. The Copperas Cove Independent School District has also been providing meals on week days to parents of district students.
In addition to the meals, CCISD is also providing tools and equipment for students to use to continue their education, and many parents expressed gratitude for the assistance.
“Romella and Noah (Spitzer) are doing the best they can with their school work,” CCISD parent Chandra Spitzer said. Romella and Noah are twins enrolled at Williams/Ledger Elementary School. “CCISD has been great giving out their packets and now that they have the laptop that was issued to them by the school district - that has made it easier for them to do the school work they would have been doing if they were able to go to school.
“I believe the hardest part of this quarantine has been the social distancing from their teachers and friends like most other children their age,” Spitzer said.
Every parent that received meals from the school was grateful for the program, and many said they were ready for things to return to normal.
“My wife is going a bit stir crazy, and our son is holding up OK, but today is actually his birthday, and he is having trouble understanding why he can’t have friends over,” John Williams said as he was picking up a meal at Peebles Elementary. “My wife is retired, and I work at Hobby Lobby but they are closed right now, so I’m hoping that stimulus money comes through pretty soon, because bills are stacking up.”
“As a parent, it took time to adjust. But, we worked out the kinks. We learned that staying on a schedule seemed to work best,” CCISD parent Edna Torres said. “I have a whole new respect for teachers and staff for all they do for our children.”
Many parents in both school districts are making use of the Grab & Go programs. KISD district spokeswoman Taina Maya said 14,400 meals were provided to students during the week of March 30 alone. Since the beginning of the program March 17, KISD has served 38,900 meals to students.
CCISD has also served thousands of meals to students since the program began. CCISD district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said between March 17 and March 31 schools provided 4,881 breakfast meals and 9,504 lunch meals.
KISD families, starting Monday, are able to pick up both breakfast and lunch from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at designated locations.
The Cove ISD meals are available 7:30 to 9 a.m. for breakfast, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch at designated locations.
