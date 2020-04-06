1. Yes. As long as the coronavirus spread continues in the state, a ban is needed.

2. Yes. Even if the virus is in decline, large crowds pose a tremendous risk.

3. No. Two months is too far out. Social distancing policies should be eased.

4. No. The governor should coordinate with each county. A statewide ban is wrong.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know how long a ban on large crowds should remain in place.

Vote

View Results