Parts of Texas have reopened over the last week in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the economy.
The state department of health has added many PDF documents to its website outlining what businesses need to do to remain safe while they are open during the coronavirus outbreak.
Retailers, restaurants, movie theaters and many other businesses are asked to follow guidelines like cleaning and disinfecting items that customers may touch, screening employees and customers as they enter the business and maintaining 6-feet distance along with a list of other guidelines.
All of the guidelines can be found at https://bit.ly/3duQRcR.
