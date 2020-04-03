H-E-B announced Friday that it has expanded its Favor contactless delivery service to Killeen.
The Texas-based grocer and delivery company announced on March 20 that it had begun a delivery service that would allow seniors, aged 60 or older, to get food without leaving the comfort of their home, the company said in a news release.
Seniors can place orders online at favordelivery.com/seniors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. They can also call the Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week, the release said.
