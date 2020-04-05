H-E-B began providing masks for employee use at all locations on Saturday in order to help limit exposure to illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued Friday.
"As an essential business to the public during this time, all H-E-B Partners who work in our stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, which H-E-B will provide starting Saturday," the press release said. "Gloves, which have been available to partners, are also provided for use."
Employees are also required to continue following H-E-B's hygiene and sanitation guidelines while at work, remembering to wash hands frequently and to keep masks clean.
"As an essential service provider at this time, masks and gloves are just another safeguard we’ve implemented across our company to protect the health and safety of our Partners, customers and communities," said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. "We are here for all Texans and we take our role to protect public safety seriously."
H-E-B has also appointed one employee in each store as a COVID Action Manager who ensures proper health and safety guidelines are followed.
H-E-B also installed Plexiglas partitions at check stands, implemented metered entry into stores, developed guidelines to manage customer traffic and placed decals on floors to identify proper social distances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.