H-E-B grocery stores have re-imposed purchase limits on some non-food products.
While limits to many cleaning supplies and toiletry products have remained in place since first being imposed in March, H-E-B has reinstated purchasing limits on multiple meat products.
The current purchase limits are as follows:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
