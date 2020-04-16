Get creative and put that extra time to good use by getting involved with these local arts events. Check out how to submit to the Harker Heights Art Contest and the Harker Heights Public Library Haiku Poetry Challenge to showcase your art. Information on these, how to stay active at home, new virtual family-friendly activities, and more down below.
Local Events
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will be giving out free, healthy food from 9 to 11 a.m. April 18 at Christian House of Prayer Ministries, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This will be a drive-thru event and attendees will need to follow social distancing guidelines at all times.
Submissions for the Harker Heights Art Contest are still being accepted until 5 p.m. April 20. Artwork must fit the theme of Arbor Day or Earth Day, can be any medium, and are encouraged to include recycled materials and/or trees to fit the theme. Email atrujillo@harkerheights.govwithanimage of your art submission and the following information: name, age, phone number, name of artwork, description of technique, story or inspiration for the art. Winners will be featured on the Harker Heights Parks and Rec Facebook Page and the summer edition of the Harker Heights Rec Guide.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Public Library livestreams a variety of children’s programs, story times, and other activities on its Facebook page throughout the week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library is also hosting a Haiku Poetry Challenge in honor of National Poetry Month. Email reference@harkerheights.gov with your family-friendly haiku submission, or comment on the Facebook post.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also shares family-friendly activities, as well as information on how to obtain a virtual library card and other resources.
Videos of children’s stories read by famous actors are available to stream at www.storylineonline.net. Check out stories like “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” read by Rose Byrne, “Clark the Shark” read by Chris Pine, or “The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake” read by Wanda Sykes to get started.
Enjoy a family-friendly story focused on space and science that are read by actual astronauts living in space at the time of recording by visiting www.storytimefromspace.com/library/.
Rock and Roll Playhouse features livestream episodes with crafts, live music, and more fun for families every weekday at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RRPHKIDS/.
Stay Active
With almost 7 million subscribers on YouTube, Yoga with Adriene is one of the most popular channels for free yoga routines and videos. There are videos friendly for all levels and they can be found at www.youtube.com/user/yogawithadriene/featured.
YouTube channel MadFit offers a variety of at-home workout routines, many of which don’t require any equipment and are apartment-friendly. MadFit also features song workouts with strength and cardio moves choreographed to the beat of popular music. Go to https://bit.ly/2KcceD6 to view the channel.
Local parks and trails are still open to the public, however many amenities, such as playgrounds and courts, may be closed to encourage social distancing. Get outside and get some exercise, but stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Music
Austin-based DJ Mel hosts a livestream Living Room Dance Party from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120/. Tune in for the entirety, or just drop in for a few minutes, for a live DJ set from the comfort of your living room.
New episodes of Live from Indy Terrace presented by the Austin Opera premieres at 3 p.m. every Friday on Austin Opera’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AustinOpera/. Or catch the recording at a later time at www.austinopera.org. Each week will feature a different artist.
Previously-taped recordings of Austin City Limits Live from the Moody Theater are available online at www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/. Performances by popular artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves and more are available to stream now.
Many of your favorite music artists are livestreaming small performances from their homes on Facebook, Instagram, or other social media platforms. If you miss one, previously recorded videos are usually still available on their timeline, you may just have to scroll to find it.
Movies
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is still open and showing double features. Admission is $10 per car load. This week’s double feature, showing nightly through April 23, will be “Trolls World Tour” at 8:15 p.m. and “Bloodshot” at 9:45 p.m. The drive-in theater has concessions available. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines at all times and wear a mask when coming in contact with staff.
Alamo Drafthouse is offering virtual movie tickets, which includes temporary streaming access to the film of your choice. Special, themed events like Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday include a different film each week. Prices range from $7.75 to $12 depending on the film. Go to www.drafthouse.com/alamo-at-home for a full list of available films.
AMC Theaters offers on-demand rentals of new blockbuster films that would normally have been in theaters right now. Go to https://www.amctheatres.com/about/on-demand to view a list of available movies to watch from the comfort of your home.
Museums and Exhibits
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. The museum also has free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
Take a virtual tour of over 3,470 museums and world heritage sites around the world by going to www.artsandculture.google.com. With 360-degree views of world-famous paintings, sculptures, architecture and much more, it will almost make you feel as if you are anywhere in the world, without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Bell County Museum offers at-home learning materials for free at www.bellcountymuseum.org/p/education/at-home-learning. Lessons focus on history, science, crafts, and more.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
The Houston Zoo offers live webcam views of seven different exhibits to include gorillas, giraffes, elephants, and more. Go to www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/ to view the live feed.
Explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a virtual, interactive map designed for kids and families. Go to https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/ to explore exhibits, artifacts, and more.
