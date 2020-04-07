A local emergency room clinic, with locations in Harker Heights and Temple, is forgiving the debt owed by patients.
Dr. Dan Akers, general manager of Express ER, announced the immediate emergency forgiveness of more than $3.5 million in patient debt, according to a news release from the clinic Tuesday. This decision follows the announcement by the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic.
“With unemployment skyrocketing, I think it’s the compassionate thing to do for the communities we serve,” Akers said in the release. “I don’t want to add more stress to people’s lives.”
The debt relief program will go into immediate effect for all patients seen on or before Dec. 31 , 2019, according to the release. There is no application or petition process required.
The company will look at debt going forward later in the year, said Paula Chandler, director of operations for Express ER.
She added that all doctors at Express ER clinics have take a pay cut to adjust for the $3.5 million.
“It is our hope that this gesture will alleviate pressure related to healthcare costs that our patients may be facing,” Akers said.
Express Emergency Room is a 24/7 facility with locations in Austin, San Antonio, Abilene, Waco, Temple and Harker Heights.
For more information about Express Emergency Room, visit https://expressercare.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.