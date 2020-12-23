Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has finally received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The hospital received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, said Lucy Taylor, spokeswoman for the hospital.
She said officials will begin administering the vaccine to employees on Thursday.
Seton was the last of the local hospitals to receive the vaccine. Hospitals in Killeen, Temple and Fort received doses last week.
