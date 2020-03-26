HARKER HEIGHTS — Smoothie King delivered 250 smoothies to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights on Thursday to give to all of the staff members of the hospital while they work during the coronavirus concerns.
Lucy Taylor is the marketing and communications specialist for Seton and she was very happy with the generous donation.
“It’s just such a generous outpouring of support from our local partners and it means so much to us that they recognize that this is quite an undertaking and I’d really like to point out that I did talk with them about doing a smaller donation just for our ED (Emergency Department) staff and our frontline staff and they insisted on providing refreshments for the entire hospital,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the hospital and its staff are facing a lot of unknowns but the hospital staff is taking it all really well and making sacrifices in their personal and professional lives to handle the situation.
Rowena Loh is the area manager for Smoothie King and she along with three other employees delivered the smoothies to the hospital.
“Smoothie King has been known to be at the forefront of health and wellness in the food industry,” Loh said. “People are getting sick and we know that the medical staff are working extra hard.”
Smoothie King hopes to inspire others in the community to help out as well.
There were six employees at the Smoothie King in Harker Heights that arrived at 9:30 and made the 250 smoothies by 11 a.m., according to Loh.
