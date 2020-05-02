The city of Harker Heights will adjust some of its operations this week, including reopening some municipal facilities to the public, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest directives regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Public Information Director Jerry Park, Harker Heights continues to monitor and receive updates from the Bell County Public Health District, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
In accordance with the governor’s latest directive, the city has adjusted its health protocols in choosing to reopen municipal facilities, Bark said.
Operational Changes (Effective May 4):
City Hall
Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The lobby area will be open and available for patrons to conduct business for planning, code enforcement, permitting, utility payment, new utility connections, administration requests, and court business (except for trials).
Public Meetings
City Council meetings will continue as planned. The council will conduct a telephonic meeting to contain the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with Governor Abbott’s declaration of the COVID-19 public health threat and action to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act issued on March 16, 2020. Updates will be posted on City’s webpage if the meeting dates and methods are changed.
Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct their meeting via teleconference on May 27.
All other citizen board meetings are canceled until otherwise posted.
Municipal Court
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Actual jury and bench trials are being delayed until further notice.
Virtual hearings and arraignments will begin on May 7.
Lobby will be open to conduct court business (with the exception to trials) at City Hall beginning May 4.
Activities Center
Closed until further notice.
All senior programs and events are canceled until further notice.
Library
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will open to patrons for library services.
Modified computer access for patrons — by appointment only.
Children interactive functions, exhibits, programming, and play areas will remain closed
The drive-thru will be open during the hours indicated.
Library catalog accessible on the Virtual Library at www.harkerheights.gov/virtuallibrary
Recreation Center
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lobby area will open for business.
No gym or classroom activity until further notice.
All Recreation Center room reservations have been canceled.
Parks & Outdoor Facilities
Trails and green space will remain open
Disc Golf Course will remain open for groups of 4 or less per basket
Dog Park will remain open
Community Garden will remain open
Restrooms, Pavilions, Playgrounds, Basketball Courts, Water Fountains will remain closed
Recreation Center reopened for walk-in service
No open gym
Programs will remain postponed
Swimming Pool operations postponed
Utility Collections
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lobby will open for establishing new accounts or scheduling and making payments.
The city encourages all payments to be made by utilizing the drive-thru window or online at
www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/online-water-bill-payment or by the telephone 254-953-5630.
Police and Fire Departments
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lobby will open to the public
Closures, amended hours and cancellations are in collaboration with Bell County, state, and federal recommendations. The revised hours will allow for additional cleaning and maintenance of the facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The city will continue to monitor county, state, and federal guidance as the situation continues to change rapidly.
Bark asked that residents Please continue to share this information with family and friends and to monitor the city’s webpage at www.harkerheights.gov/covid19 for the latest updates regarding COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.