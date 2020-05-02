Wild Art - Disc Golf

Logan Faber throws a disc during a match with his brother, Kash Faber,  at Purser Family Park in 2014 in Harker Heights.

 Herald/CATRINA RAWSON

The city of Harker Heights will adjust some of its operations this week, including reopening some municipal facilities to the public, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest directives regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Public Information Director Jerry Park, Harker Heights continues to monitor and receive updates from the Bell County Public Health District, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

In accordance with the governor’s latest directive, the city has adjusted its health protocols in choosing to reopen municipal facilities, Bark said.

Operational Changes (Effective May 4):

City Hall

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The lobby area will be open and available for patrons to conduct business for planning, code enforcement, permitting, utility payment, new utility connections, administration requests, and court business (except for trials).

Public Meetings

City Council meetings will continue as planned. The council will conduct a telephonic meeting to contain the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with Governor Abbott’s declaration of the COVID-19 public health threat and action to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act issued on March 16, 2020. Updates will be posted on City’s webpage if the meeting dates and methods are changed.

Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct their meeting via teleconference on May 27.

All other citizen board meetings are canceled until otherwise posted.

Municipal Court

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Actual jury and bench trials are being delayed until further notice.

Virtual hearings and arraignments will begin on May 7.

Lobby will be open to conduct court business (with the exception to trials) at City Hall beginning May 4.

Activities Center

Closed until further notice.

All senior programs and events are canceled until further notice.

Library

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will open to patrons for library services.

Modified computer access for patrons — by appointment only.

Children interactive functions, exhibits, programming, and play areas will remain closed

The drive-thru will be open during the hours indicated.

Library catalog accessible on the Virtual Library at www.harkerheights.gov/virtuallibrary

Recreation Center

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lobby area will open for business.

No gym or classroom activity until further notice.

All Recreation Center room reservations have been canceled.

Parks & Outdoor Facilities

Trails and green space will remain open

Disc Golf Course will remain open for groups of 4 or less per basket

Dog Park will remain open

Community Garden will remain open

Restrooms, Pavilions, Playgrounds, Basketball Courts, Water Fountains will remain closed

Recreation Center reopened for walk-in service

No open gym

Programs will remain postponed

Swimming Pool operations postponed

Utility Collections

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lobby will open for establishing new accounts or scheduling and making payments.

The city encourages all payments to be made by utilizing the drive-thru window or online at

www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/online-water-bill-payment or by the telephone 254-953-5630.

Police and Fire Departments

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lobby will open to the public

Closures, amended hours and cancellations are in collaboration with Bell County, state, and federal recommendations. The revised hours will allow for additional cleaning and maintenance of the facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The city will continue to monitor county, state, and federal guidance as the situation continues to change rapidly.

Bark asked that residents Please continue to share this information with family and friends and to monitor the city’s webpage at www.harkerheights.gov/covid19 for the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

