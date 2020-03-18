Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip Gadd is ordering his department to take extra measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In our ongoing efforts to perform our essential functions to protect and serve the public, we will be taking several proactive measures to keep our officers, staff and the citizens of this community safe,” Gadd said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Our number one goal and priority is to respond as quickly as possible to emergencies. We want to limit face to face contact as much as possible.”
Officers will continue to respond in-person to calls where there is an emergency or if it is a call that cannot be taken by phone due to the nature of the situation.
Given the current situation with the coronavirus and the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the department is taking the following steps:
- Police reports can be filed by calling (254) 953-5400 rather than in-person. This will allow our officers to focus on emergency calls for service.
- When possible, and it is not an emergency, officers will be available to take reports over the telephone.
- This will reduce the possible transmission of the virus to our officers or to the public, as carriers may not even know they have the virus and are inadvertently transmitting it.
- Temporarily suspending non-essential services such as fingerprinting and background checks.
- Limited access to the main lobby and visitor’s area.
- Temporarily suspending our presence at community engagement events.
- Increasing the cleaning schedule of our work spaces to protect our members and the public.
- Anyone who needs to file a non-life threatening crime report should call the department’s non-emergency line at 254-953-5400.
- To request a copy “public version or full version” of your filed report, you can email the Records office at hhpdrecords@harkerheights.gov. Please include your name, a contact number and a brief statement in your email.
- If needing to purchase crash reports online by visiting this link: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/purchase
- Any custodial exchanges can be made outside the front main entrance of the Police Department in its “exchange zone” area.
“The Harker Heights Police Department remains committed to taking appropriate actions to protect the safety and the health and well-being of our officers, staff and the citizens of this community. We greatly appreciate your cooperation and patience during this period,” Gadd said.
