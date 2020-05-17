The city of Harker Heights will provide area residents with a virtual Memorial Day program, according to a news release by Nicole Broemer, Activities Center and events manager.
Area residents can view the program at 10 a.m. May 25 by going to the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/harkerheightstx.
Residents are also asked to stop what they are doing for one minute at 3 p.m. that day to observe a national moment of silence to remember those who have died in military service, the release said.
The city is also setting up a tribute page on its website to show photos of fallen service members.
Residents wishing to submit one photo have until Thursday to email them to Broemer at nbroemer@harkerheights.gov. The email should include the rank and full name and service date.
A link to the photos will be at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/memorialday.
The city will place flags at the monuments by City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, during Memorial Day weekend. A wreath will also be placed next to the veterans monument on Memorial Day, the release said.
Colored lights will project on the monuments at night.
“The City and Veterans Council wanted to observe this important day and to honor our fallen service members by offering a virtual program and show observance in other ways as we are cautious for our citizens and all involved in the program,” Broemer said in the release.
Broemer also encouraged residents to display a U.S. flag at their home.
