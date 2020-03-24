The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted to postpone the city's May 2 municipal election until Nov. 3, out of public health concerns connected with the spread of the coronavirus.
The vote was 4-0, with Councilman John Reider absent.
City Manager David Mitchell said he had concerns about politicizing the election by moving it to November, when federal, state and county races are on the ballot. However, he said he believed moving the city election was the right thing to do.
Gov. Greg Abbott last week issued a proclamation allowing governmental entities with May elections to move them to November, the state's other recognized standard election date.
The move was prompted by efforts to minimize human contract as a means of containing the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, 18 cases of coronavirus infection had been reported in Bell County.
The Killeen City Council and Belton City Council later Tuesday also voted to postpone their respective municipal elections until November.
The Lampasas City Council voted Monday to move its election to November, and the Temple City Council voted earlier Tuesday to move its parks bond election to November.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will consider an election date change at its March 31 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.