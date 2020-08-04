Local health officials announced Tuesday that a Harker Heights man has become the 20th Bell County resident to die of COVID-19.
The news came on a day that the number of recoveries crossed the 2,000 mark and more than 80 new cases were reported.
The latest coronavirus fatality is a man in his 60s who had been battling COVID-19 since last month, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday. “Our condolences go out to his family in this very sad and difficult time.”
The man is the first Bell County resident to die from the virus this month.
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Bell County’s death tally at 33 on Tuesday.
The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19. That information is not available to the Bell County Public Health District, which relies on hospitals for coronavirus deaths.
The Bell health district confirmed 81 additional infections and 248 new recoveries Tuesday. At least 3,574 residents have tested positive for the virus, with 2,207 recoveries.
Robison-Chadwell pointed out the overall total increased by 82 because one infection from last month was just added to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Young Bell County residents continued to drive increases, according to health district data.
Of the newly added cases, 18 are residents younger than 20; 12 are in their 20s; 18 are in their 30s; 13 in their 40s; 11 in their 50s; five in their 60s; and five in their 70s.
In recent weeks, the health district director has highlighted an emerging trend of residents younger than 20 testing positive for the virus.
The rate of positive COVID-19 tests steadily climbed again. The health district pinned it at 9.86 percent. At least 36,235 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Since the health district started reporting the positivity rate on June 16, the rate has more than tripled. The rate was 2.8 percent on June 16, according to the health district.
The health district also reported four residents were hospitalized and one was admitted to an intensive care unit. Since March, 194 residents have been hospitalized and 54 were admitted to an ICU.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
In Lampasas County as of Tuesday, two additional deaths were added over the weekend and there are now 182 total confirmed positive cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. That is an increase of three cases since Friday.
Of the total, 23 were active, and 159 have recovered.
There have been four deaths in Lampasas County.
Coryell County reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the county’s website, brining the countywide total to 382 cases.
Of the cases, 285 are active, 93 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed
to this article.
