Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith has declared a state of disaster for the public health emergency in that city in connection with the current coronavirus containment effort, according to a news release issued by the city this morning.
The declaration limits the size of gatherings to not more than 10 people and mandates the cancellations of all such gatherings until further notice.
As defined in the directive, a gathering refers to a scheduled event where 10 or more people are present in a confined space, room or area.
The declaration is in accordance with Texas law and echoes the directive issued by Gov. Greg Abbott last week.
Anyone who intentionally violates the directive is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 per day and /or a jail term up to 180 days.
