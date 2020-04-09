The Harker Heights Police Department announced this week that residents can report non-emergency issues using an online method as well as over the phone, and other local law enforcement agencies are requesting that residents report such incidents over the phone.
The one thing that has not changed is that all agencies have officers responding in-person to emergencies and when crime scenes need to be processed.
The increase in requesting online or phone reporting is because law enforcement agencies are trying to keep their officers safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Bell County had 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a Killeen police detective, as of Thursday.
“We want to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible. Please call us or utilize this resource to report non-emergency incidents instead of coming in to the police department lobby,” said Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd on Facebook earlier this week. “As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure we are taking proactive preventative measures to keep our officers, staff and the citizens of the community safe, we are launching an online non-emergency reporting system.”
The online reporting system is linked to the police department’s website and on its Facebook post.
Gadd said that officers still will respond quickly to emergencies and to calls that cannot be taken over the phone.
The Killeen Police Department is open but with access limited to only the main lobby and jail visitor’s area, according to a news release on March 18.
“KPD doesn’t have an online reporting system (and) no updates have been made to the March 18 release,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Thursday.
The department continues “to respond as quickly as possible to life-threatening emergencies, but we want to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible in accordance with CDC guidelines. Officers will continue to respond in-person to calls where there is a life safety issue or if it is a call that cannot be taken by phone due to the nature of the call,” according to a KPD release.
The Copperas Cove Police Department also is trying to find that middle ground.
“Our primary goal is to continue full service to our citizens while providing necessary protective measures for our employees’ safety as well as that of the community,” said Capt. Jeremy Alber with the Copperas Cove Police Department on Thursday.
Like the other agencies, they are taking many non-emergency calls by phone while “officers are responding to the scene of more emergent situations or for calls for service where an officer may need to obtain evidence,” he said. “At this point we have not implemented an online reporting system and that is not something we are actively looking into. We would like COVID-19 to have the least amount of impact in the service we provide and we feel community interaction is often the best way to provide a service to those individuals.”
Officers are wearing face coverings when interacting with residents.
The Cove police lobby remains open “for necessary assistance,” according to the city’s website.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department also is relying on phone reporting for non-emergencies and “civil advice.”
“An online reporting system is not in use with us at this time,” said Maj. T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, on Thursday. “If there is an ‘in progress’ call or a scene that needs to be processed, the deputy will respond but practice social distancing as much as possible. Deputies also are allowed to wear masks when dealing with the public if they choose.”
