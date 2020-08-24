The Bell County Public Health District on Monday announced the death of a Harker Heights woman, the latest of the county's 34th fatalities associated with the coronavirus.
The county's infection rate continued to slow, however, as only 53 new cases were added between Friday and Monday.
"Over the weekend and today we added 53 total new cases. Some previously unreported cases were added to previous days as is customary. Our new total is 4,530 cases," said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the district's director
"A woman in her 70s from Harker Heights affiliated with Indian Oaks (Living Center) unfortunately lost her battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with her loved ones," Robison-Chadwell said.
See more on this story in Tuesday's Killeen Daily Herald.
