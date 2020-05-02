The Killeen Daily Herald announced it will provide $202,000 in marketing grants to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Daily Herald has been a partner with local business for 130 years,” Vice President and General Manager Terry E. Gandy said. “This is a particularly challenging time for every business in our community. Promotion will be essential to local business recovery. We want to help by supporting their marketing efforts.”
The “Daily Herald Local Marketing Grant” program is exclusively for locally owned businesses in the Herald’s circulation area.
Grants ranging from $500 to $10,000 may be used for advertising in the Daily Herald and on its website, kdhnews.com, as well as in Tex Appeal Magazine, the Homefinder Magazine and the Fort Hood Herald, Cove Herald and Heights Herald during May and June.
Multiple grants may be awarded to an individual business, depending on the availability of funds. Grants will be awarded on a matching and non-matching basis.
The grant application is available at kdhnews.com/grant, or by contacting the Daily Herald’s advertising department, which can be reached at 254-501-7500.
“Our goal is to review and respond to each application within two business days,” Gandy said. Once a determination is made, an advertising account representative will be assigned to help grant a recipient’s plan and schedule their advertising.
“Locally owned and operated businesses are the heart of our community, providing jobs, goods, entertainment, dining and services. They support the programs and projects that make Central Texas a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Gandy said. “They need and deserve the community’s support — now more than ever.”
