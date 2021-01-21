Local residents who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may begin signing up for the vaccine.
Residents may go to any site in Texas regardless of where they reside to receive the vaccine, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
Currently, registration to receive the vaccine is limited to those persons who are in the 1A and 1B categories according to the vaccine administration plan published by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the release.
Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities are in the 1A phase of vaccine distribution, and people over 65 or those with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 are in the 1B phase.
Sources locally that you may consider for receiving the vaccine are:
Coryell Health Clinic Gatesville
Website: https://coryellhealth.org/services/covid‐19/covid‐19‐vaccine‐availability‐and‐information/
Telephone: 254-248-6381
Email: covidvaccine@coryellhealth.org
Bell County Public Health District
Website: https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/
Medical Arts Pharmacy Copperas Cove
Telephone: 254-547-4146
The availability of vaccines changes daily, and ultimately this will be a very lengthy process to get the vaccine to everyone who desires to receive it, Cove officials said. All are asked to exercise patience and understanding with this process.
Fort Hood
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood began this week administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, and high-risk individuals who received the first dose Dec. 29.
“If you are a high-risk patient waiting on an opportunity to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please stay tuned to this page and monitor your secure messaging account for announcements about availability,” the hospital’s Facebook page said.
Phase 1B includes:
People 65 years of age and older
People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
Solid organ transplantation
Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
