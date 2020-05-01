How many inmates in Gatesville-area prisons have the coronavirus?
The answer may depend on who you ask.
As Coryell County has it, that number was 113 inmates on Friday — which accounts for the majority of the county’s 158 positive cases.
However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on its website Friday reported a total of 84 inmates with the virus at the six state prisons in the Gatesville area. Of those, Lane Murray state prison had the most — 70 confirmed cases. Murray is a women’s prison’s with 341 employees and 1,341 inmates.
However, TDCJ added another statistic on its COVID-19 numbers webpage Thursday — the same day Coryell County reported a jump of 48 positive inmate virus cases.
Seventy-two inmates at Murray who were not experiencing any symptoms of the virus were tested, and 18 of them ended up testing positive, according the TDCJ webpage — which has a long list of every prison in the state breaking down every one by the number of positive tests, pending tests, inmates in medical isolation and other categories.
The 18 asymptomatic inmates who tested positive are in a separate “Murray” category of the website than the 70 previously mentioned positive cases. And at least some of the 18 may not be at Murray any more.
“They are not necessarily at Murray,” said TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel. Citing medical privacy, he declined to say where they may have been moved or why.
The maximum number of positive inmates in Gatesville, according to the TDCJ website is 102 (84 cases in the prisons; and the 18 asymptomatic inmates who tested positive at Murray).
That’s still shy of the 113 reported by Coryell County — which because it does not have its own county health department, relies on Texas Department of State Health Services to give the county its virus numbers every day.
And here’s the difference:
“TDCJ reports their cases based on where the person is currently incarcerated so their case counts change as they move people to different facilities,” according to an email from the state health department. The Texas Department of State Health Services “includes incarcerated people in the counts for the county where they were incarcerated at the time of their diagnosis.”
In other words, it’s two different ways of tracking the positive cases in the state.
Daily reports from Coryell and TDCJ can have different numbers on different days, or even the same days.
But there’s more.
Coryell County, in its total count, continues to include the numbers of people who have recovered from the virus. Friday’s count of 158 include 14 people who have recovered.
Not so for TDCJ. Once an inmate has recovered — or died — they are off the list for a particular prison.
However, TDCJ is listing statewide recoveries and deaths on its website, which as of Friday was 207 recoveries and 16 presumed COVID-19 deaths out of 1,118 positive cases — all inmates.
The number of employees with the virus are also listed on the website, however, those are self-reported and are tested wherever the employee gets his or her health care, according to TDCJ.
Of the six Gatesville prisons, 34 employees have tested positive, according to TDCJ on Friday. Last week, that number was 36. It went down because two employees have recovered, Desel said Friday.
Transfers of prisoners throughout the state — due to medical reasons — are happening, as TDCJ wrestles with the best ways to restrict and isolate the prison populations and slow the spread, Desel said. All other transfers, including from county jails, have been stopped.
In some cases, a prisoner with coronavirus is transferred to another facility, or a local hospital, where he or she can receive more in-depth health care. In other cases, positive prisoners who are done serving their time, have been released from prison. They are told to return to their home of record and remain in quarantine, Desel said.
They also get removed from the list on TDCJ’s webpage.
