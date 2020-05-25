Memorial Day

Two-year-old Malani Reyes stands near her grandfather's Ricky McGinnis' tombstone at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Monday afternoon.

 Monique Brand | Herald

The family of the late 1st Sgt. Ricky McGinnis gathered around his tombstone on a cloudy Monday afternoon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen for Memorial Day.

According to his daughters, Melissa Reyes, 28, and Nina McGinnis, 26, he lived in a house full of women — a wife and four daughters.

“His soldiers were his boys pretty much,” Nina McGinnis said with a smile.

Ricky McGinnis was active duty in the U.S. Army when he died in 2006 while deployed in Iraq.

Before his death, he served more than 20 years.

Reyes said what hurts the most is that he didn’t meet his nine grandkids, including 2-year-old Malani Reyes, who hardly left McGinnis’ tombstone during their visit.

Reyes and McGinnis said they treat every day like Memorial Day to honor their father’s memory.

“Don’t take the bad away from the day. We look at the good memories. Yeah, he did die … he sacrificed his life, but (we) don’t mourn or be depressed about it. Live the happiness the way they lived,” Reyes said.

The family were among dozens who made their way to the cemetery in honor of Memorial Day, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

On Monday, all of the tombstones were donned with an American flag. Some, like McGinnis,’ had flower bouquets and their favorite beverage.

This year was a bit different with families wearing masks and practicing social distancing due to the pandemic.

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

