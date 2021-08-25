Fort Hood’s hospital announced Wednesday it will be cutting back on surgical services due to high cases of COVID-19.
In a news release from the Fort Hood Press Center sent Wednesday, surgical services at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center have been temporarily reduced to support current COVID response operations 23 Aug.
Darnall “has limited surgical services and will only conduct surgeries that support select readiness cases, time-sensitive procedures that would affect a patients long term health if delayed, and urgent or emergent procedures,” the release said Wednesday.
Fort Hood officials also said a large number of selective surgeries will be delayed and that surgical service teams are actively assessing the ability to reopen capacity on a daily basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.