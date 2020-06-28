Area hospitals, like most businesses, are feeling the effects of the economic strain placed on the state and the nation by the new coroanvirus pandemic. Many hospitals have had to furlough employees, cut employee hours or even layoff some employees as a result of the economic downturn.
For example, at the end of May Baylor Scott & White Health announced plans to reduce its work force by 3% throughout the system.
“Early on, we made the decision to protect the pay of all employees through the end of May, and we extended that through June 7,” said Tiya Searcy, spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. “We worked to reassure and safeguard our people through the uncertainty as we prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, yet experienced a drastic drop in visits, largely due to the suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures.”
Searcy said the drop in visits and suspension of non-urgent surgeries is what necessitated the workforce reduction.
“Last month, as early data revealed the significant economic implications of the pandemic on Texans and the operational and financial implications on our health system, we began implementing changes to remain prepared and able to adapt in continued unpredictability,” Searcy said. “These changes included temporary salary reductions for senior executives, flexing and furloughing of employees to accommodate changing volumes, and a reduction of our workforce of around 3% across the Baylor Scott & White Health system.”
The one local clinic being impacted in the reduction is the Baylor Scott & White clinic in Harker Heights. According to Searcy, providers at the clinic will relocate between Killeen, Temple and Belton locations, and patients have been given the option to follow their current doctors to their new locations.
Baylor Scott & White Health isn’t the only health system to be feeling the strain, either. Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has also had to make some hard choices recently when it came to its workforce.
“To minimize position eliminations we have made a variety of adjustments including reduction of hours, furlough (unpaid time off) and pay reduction for exempt employees,” Seton spokeswoman Lucy Taylor said. “Furloughs average 90 days, but employees may be called back sooner based on need.”
Taylor said that the hospital remains hopeful that, as the coronavirus continues to run its course, over the next couple of months Seton “will return to normal hours and paychecks for our employees.”
AdventHealth also said it has taken measures to alleviate some of the economic strain placed on it by the coronavirus but so far the hospital has not had to cut or furlough any employees.
“AdventHealth has experienced economic fallout as a result of COVID,” hospital spokeswoman Robin Bodkin said. “We do not have any plans to cut or furlough staff. We have not reduced pay or hours worked. We have implemented some internal measures to help alleviate some of the financial strain, however, at this time, none of those include employee cuts.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the ongoing plan to reopen the state will be put on hold effectively immediately, as will elective surgeries in four of the counties hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
The ban on surgeries applies to hospitals in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients.
