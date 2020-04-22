New home sales in the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Area have seen an increase in the first quarter of the year, jumping 9.1% for a total of 1,530 home sales between January and March.
According to the 2020-Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report by Texas Realtors, median homes prices in the metro area also increased 10.4% to $174,000 during the same time frame.
At the local level, there have been 484 closed sales in Bell County in March this year, up 3.9% from this time last year, according to data obtained from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors. According to that same data, the total amount of housing inventory has dropped 0.6 months to just 2.1 months of inventory in March.
Killeen is experiencing a similar trend. There have been 199 closed sales in March this year, up 3.7% from this time last year. Likewise, the total amount of housing inventory dropped 0.4 months to just 1.3 months of inventory in March.
While the COVID-19 truly began to take hold in the United States during the tail end of the first quarter, it is unlikely that housing sales and closings would have been deeply impacted during this period. Instead, according to the report, the "statistical representation of its impact on the Texas housing market will be made more apparent in the second and third quarters of the year."
For example, active listings across Texas dropped 8.9% to 91,363 listings in the first quarter of 2020. Texas homes spent an average of 67 days on the market during the same time frame, one day more than the first quarter of 2019. Housing inventory in Texas decreased 0.5 months from 2019-Q1 to 3.0 months of inventory.
"While these statistics will serve as an important historical reference and benchmark for future recovery, they don’t represent the full market impact of COVID-19," said Cindi Bulla, chairman of Texas Realtors. "The data for the second and third quarter of 2020 will be the market story, giving us a better look at the post-crisis implications on the Texas housing market. The good news is we went into the disruption with positive velocity and will be ready to come out the other side with a swift recovery. In the meantime, opportunities are everywhere, and we Texans always outperform expectations."
