Title Boxing Club in southeast Killeen has a different feel than what it used to be prior to the pandemic, said owner Ray Simpson on Thursday. The fitness facility now has air sanitizers within the air conditioning systems, disinfectant spray nozzles throughout the gym area and members wearing masks upon entrance. Yes, members are working out wearing a mask.
Businesses like Title are supporting and following Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra’s new mandate requiring Killeen residents aged 10 and older to wear face masks when in commercial businesses.
The order — that started at 12:01 a.m. Thursday — continues through 11:59 p.m. July 31. Businesses that don’t comply can be fined up to $1,000 for each day of violation.
“Before (the mandate) we had our employees already wearing masks but we made stricter rules to apply to members as well,” Simpson said.
“We’re taking this seriously and want our members to take this (coronavirus) seriously. We now have members and guests fill out a health and wellness form to screen for coronavirus.”
Eagle Mart convenience store on Florence Road in Killeen also requires customers and employees to wear masks following the mandate.
Manager Abbasi Muhammad said he supports the city’s efforts.
“It’s a good step to mandate it because we got to save the community from this pandemic. I appreciate the assertive,” Muhammad said. “I like it because it is safe for us and safety for the customers.”
Outside H-E-B on Trimmer Road on Thursday was a big sign telling customers that it is required to wear a mask when shopping inside.
Spokesperson Chelsea Thompson previously told the Herald the CDC, state of Texas, and local health officials strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings “in all public spaces as a proven way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
“Many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and as Texans Helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe,” Thompson said. “Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texans healthy.”
When the news of Segarra’s mandate was reported through the Herald’s Facebook page, it reached more than 14,000 people.
“I felt that this action was necessary and the right thing to do, popular or not,” Segarra said before signing the mandate on Wednesday.
Segarra’s order is in response of a rise in coronavirus cases particularly in Killeen.
As of Thursday, there were 1,374 cases in Bell County; 520 are in Killeen, 461 in Temple, 180 in Belton and 91 in Harker Heights.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a nearly statewide mask mandate Thursday as Texas scrambles to get its coronavirus surge under control.
The order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions,” according to Abbott’s office.
