As schools have welcomed students back into buildings, districts are using online dashboards to track the number of students and staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
In the Killeen Independent School District, there have been 56 total positive cases of the coronavirus since March, 51 staff and five students.
Of those cases, four staff members — one employee each at Hay Branch, Reeces Creek and Pershing Park elementary schools and Killeen Learning and Support Services — and all five students actively have the virus, as of Tuesday, according to KISD.
The five students are elementary and high school students.
Bellaire, Venable Village and West Ward elementary schools each had one case, and there are two cases at Killeen High School, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday afternoon.
Copperas Cove ISD has had four confirmed cases of the virus, two students and two staff.
The two student cases are at Williams/Ledger Elementary. One of the staff cases is at Clements/Parsons Elementary and the other is at Copperas Cove Junior High, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Belton ISD has five total cases since school started with three at North Belton Middle School and two at South Belton Middle School, according to the BISD dashboard.
Temple ISD’s dashboard shows that the district does not have a positive coronavirus case since school returned on Sept. 8.
Lampasas ISD has had seven students and four staff members test positive since Aug. 10. Lampasas High has had two cases, Lampasas Middle has had two cases, Hanna Springs Elementary has had two cases, Kline Whitis Elementary has had one and Taylor Creek Elementary has not had a case, according to Donna Clark, one of the nurses within LISD.
Gatesville ISD has had six students test positive as well as one presumed positive case, and no staff members have tested positive as of Tuesday.
Four have been at the high school, one at the intermediate level, one at the elementary, and one at the primary school, according to Barrett Pollard, the superintendent of GISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.