With coronavirus cases seeing a renewed surge across the state, bed space could soon become a premium in Central Texas counties, as well. Bell County set a new record high for daily coronavirus cases on just Wednesday, recording a staggering 84 new cases, and on Thursday reported 971 confirmed cases total.
About 79 percent of the 1,008 staffed hospital beds in Bell County’s trauma service area — which covers 490,708 people in Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Mills and Hamilton counties — are in use, according to data obtained from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
That leaves 212 available hospital beds and 12 ICU beds, according to DSHS. The state reported 33 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospitals in this area. The state also reported Wednesday 131 ventilators are available in the six-county trauma service area.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the ongoing plan to reopen the state will be put on hold effectively immediately, as will elective surgeries in four of the counties hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
The new ban on surgeries applies to hospitals in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients.
In hard-hit areas, some hospitals have begun moving coronavirus patients from crowded ICUs to other facilities, and local leaders have warned that hospitals could get overwhelmed if the number of infections keeps climbing, according to an article by the Texas Tribune.
Francisco Villa, deputy director of the Central Texas Regional Advisory Council, said Thursday that specific surge plans are done by all hospitals.
The surge plans could involve agreements in which hospitals accept patients from other hospitals within a region, from neighboring counties or within a specific health system.
The Central Texas Regional Advisory Council is a nonprofit organization that provides coordination and oversight in Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Mills, Hamilton and Milam counties.
“Each facility has a surge plan in place,” Villa said.
The Herald reached out hospitals in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas Counties to determine the availability of hospital beds at each location in an attempt to determine the area’s preparedness for a potential influx of new COVID-19 patients.
Bell County
In Harker Heights, Seton Medical Center is at around 53% capacity as of around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, said Lucy Taylor, spokeswoman for the hospital.
Seton has a total of 83 licensed beds, which includes 10 for ICU.
“In terms of intensive care beds, we have the ability to double the number to 20 to accommodate patient needs,” Taylor said via email Thursday.
The Herald attempted to contact both Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood to inquire about the number of available beds at their facilities, but neither returned multiple requests for comment by press time Thursday.
AdventHealth Central Texas, located on Clear Creek Road in Killeen, reported Thursday it has 27 beds beds available for patients, around 30% of their maximum number of beds. The location also has 10 ICU beds and an additional 14 beds that can be converted into ICU beds as needed. According to Robin Bodkin, a spokeswoman for AdventHealth, non-ICU beds can be used for coronavirus patients “depending on the acuity level of the patient.”
Bodkin said the Killeen location is currently treating five patients for COVID-19.
Coryell County
Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell said that, while he did not have specific figures available, he was sure the hospital was not in any immediate danger of reaching max capacity.
Multiple requests for information from Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville were not returned by press time.
Lampasas County
According to County Judge Randall Hoyer, there is only one hospital in the county: Rollins Brook Community Hospital, located in Lampasas. Rollins Brook is part of the AdventHealth system, and Bodkin said the hospital currently has 12 beds available for patients, just under half of their total of 25. Rollins Brook does not have any ICU beds.
AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas currently has 1 COVID positive patient, according to Bodkin.
Statewide
According to the article from Texas Tribune, the Texas Medical Center in the greater Houston area said Thursday that its intensive care units have reached 100% of base capacity. The center has said that once those beds are filled, its hospitals and care facilities can create an additional 373 ICU beds for “sustained use” and add another 504 temporary ICU beds for significant surges in COVID-19 cases.
Marc Boom, head of the Houston Methodist hospital system, said last week, “Should the number of new cases grow too rapidly, it will eventually challenge our ability to treat both COVID-19 and non-COVID 19 patients.”
On Thursday, Texas Medical Center leaders said the center is not in immediate danger of exceeding bed capacity. During a joint news conference, Boom said it does “have the capacity to care for many more patients.”
