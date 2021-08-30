The City of Killeen has administered nearly 1,700 COVID tests and almost 300 vaccines during the second week of a drive-thru COVID site.
The city said in a news release Monday, 1,698 COVID-19 tests and 271 vaccines were administered during the second weekend at the drive-thru COVID-19 site at the Killeen Special Events Center. 211 tests were positive. During the first weekend of vaccines and tests at the drive-thru event, there were 1,059 COVID-19 tests administered, as well as 234 vaccines.
The last day of operation at the site was Aug. 28. The City said it will notify the public if the site becomes available again in Killeen.
Residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
