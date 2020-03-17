COPPERAS COVE — The first day of meal distribution is in the books for Copperas Cove Independent School District while schools are closed, and one principal said it went well.
“I think it went very well, considering; first time for all of us to learn,” said Billie Diaz, principal of Hettie Halstead Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
Halstead Elementary is one of three campuses doing the meal distribution as the schools react to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
“This is new territory for all of us,” Diaz said. “We have planned for all kinds of emergencies, but this is just not something that we’ve thought about before.”
For the first day, all three campuses combined for 720 meals total; 191 for breakfast and 529 for lunch, according to Wendy Sledd, the district’s director of communications.
The district is doing breakfast distribution from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch distribution from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Parents must have their children in their car, and they can pick up the meals from Hettie Halstead Elementary, 910 N. Main St.; Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, 302 Manning Drive and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, 710 S. Fifth St.
The three campuses are the only ones in the district that are allowing visitors.
“We have done a complete disinfectant of all of our campuses, and so they are remaining empty until we are able to bring kids and staff back,” said Rick Kirkpatrick, deputy superintendent for operations and support.
Every campus that is open for the meal distribution will be disinfected every night, Kirkpatrick said.
For the first day, the district prepared 100 breakfast meals and 100 lunch meals for each campus, but if supplies were running low, more meals were being prepared at a central kitchen at Fairview/Miss Jewel Elementary.
Sledd said this was to limit the amount of traffic in the kitchens.
“We will continue serving as long as we’re out [of school],” Sledd said.
Melissa Bryan, director of child nutrition and warehouse services said she is “on board, 100%” with continuing the meal distribution for as long as campuses are closed.
“We’re here for the community,” Bryan said. “You know, these kids are at home, and it’s going to help.”
One parent of two Halstead Elementary students said the breakfast and lunch distribution will help alleviate some grocery purchases.
“If they’re doing it every day, I would just say it’s helping us cope with the virus, helping us stay home more,” said Ebrima Williams.
The only wish Williams had was more selection for those with food restrictions, such as his children who don’t eat pork.
Sledd said all of the meals met federal guidelines.
Although this is uncharted territory for the district, Bryan said it is taking the situation in stride.
“We’ll get through this,” she said. “Just like we got through the swine flu, H1N1, we’ve gotten through the hurricanes, and this is just another thing. We’re Texas strong and we’re Cove strong, and we’ll get through it.”
Right now, there is no time table for when the district will resume classes.
“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Sledd said. “We will make a determination toward the end of this week about next week.”
Homework
Also at the three campuses, the district is providing learning packets for each grade, including high school, for students to do homework during the closure. Packets can be picked up between 7 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Sledd said the students are expected to complete the work and turn in the completed packets to the open campuses each week of the shutdown, or online for those who have internet access.
“To me, the whole thing is about just making sure our kids continue to learn and continue to get what they need to be successful,” Diaz said. “We don’t want them to lose the hard work they’ve done all year. We want this to stay fresh in their brain.”
Sledd said all information was sent to parents via email and Schoology. If parents have questions about the academic side, they should contact their child’s teacher through email or Schoology. If they need further assistance, they can call the CCISD Service & Training Facility at 254-547-1227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.