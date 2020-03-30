Fort Hood officials issued a shelter-in-place order over the weekend and will be hosting a virtual Facebook town hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday to answer questions.
According to the order, no visitors are allowed in barracks or on-post housing. Visitors are defined in the order as “any person who does not normally reside in the normal place of residence of the soldier.”
“To assist in stopping the spread of COVID-19, civilian family members residing with a soldier are encouraged to abide by this restriction,” the order said.
The order also has a curfew set between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. every day. It applies to soldiers living on or off-post.
“Soldiers may travel outside of curfew hours only to support essential functions such as healthcare need, grocery shopping, purchasing fuel, home and auto repair, banking and laundry services,” the order clarified.
The order also states that soldiers "may not travel outside a 40-mile radius" from the base.
According to a news release, during the town hall address, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, Task Force Phantom command sergeant major, will address the latest updates on COVID-19 risk mitigation measures, plus host an open forum question and answer period.
Participants are encouraged to submit questions and watch the town hall at www.facebook.com/forthood.
