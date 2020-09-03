Get your art and movie fix while also supporting Black creatives by (virtually) attending the first Killeen Black Art and Film Showcase this weekend. And if you’ve always been interested in going to the Austin Weird Homes Tour but didn’t want to make the drive, it’s being held virtually so you can view it from the comfort of your home. Read on for more information on these events and find out what else is happening in the area.
Local Events
The inaugural Killeen Black Art and Film Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept 5 on a virtual platform. General admission to this event is free and registration can be completed at www.kbafs.eventbrite.com. Information on how to access the virtual livestream will be provided following registration.
The seventh annual Austin Weird Homes Tour is being held virtually this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5. Go to www.weirdhomestour.com/tour/austin/ to view the list of homes and to purchase tickets. Access to the tour is $25 per electronic device, or pay $45 for access and a copy of the coffee-table book, “Weird Homes: The People and Places That Keep Austin Strangely Wonderful.”
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Justin Kemp from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4, David Johnson from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 6. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Stillhouse Howlers from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, TJ Bell and Another Band of Gypsies from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 5, and Jonna Mae with Morgan Lee Powers from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 6.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Smokinmaxxat 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Dustin Brown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4, The Rewinders from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5, and The Old Five and Dimers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
Apache Arts and Crafts and BOSS is hosting a Remembering 9/11 Paint and Sip event at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. This event is open to all single soldiers and will have door prizes, music, and games. Registration is $15 per person and can be completed at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, 20th Street and Old Ironsides Avenue, Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood Sprint Triathlon Virtual Race will be from Sept. 16- 30. The race will consist of a 500-meter swim or 1,500-meter row, 15-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run. The events can be completed on the same day or on different days in the allowed timeframe. Participants will submit visual proof of the distance and time completed for each event. Early registration ends Sept. 9 and is $20 for DoD and $25 for non-DoD. Regular registration begins Sept. 10 and is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD. This event is open to all and includes a t-shirt and medal. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com for more information.
The Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, U.S. 281 South in Lampasas, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The pool is operating at 75% capacity and is first-come, first-served. Admission is $2.50 for adults and $3.50 for children.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/klnrunning/, to find out where it is meeting this week. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
Family Fun
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly until Sept. 10, will be “The Addams Family Halloween” at 8:30 p.m. and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” at 10 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The library is hosting its September Virtual Children’s Programs on a weekly basis; visit the Facebook page for a full schedule of events. Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is now open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. The museum hosts a free Family Day event the first Saturday of each month. September’s theme is “Wild West Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are also free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
