Bell County has gained at least 30 COVID-19 infections daily for the past three days. Thursday saw 32 new cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Bell County has at least 699 cases — just one shy of the 700 mark. The county has a positivity rate of 3.09 percent, according to the health district.
“Bell County now has nearly 700 confirmed cases,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Fortunately, no additional deaths occurred today, but hospitalizations increased.”
Robison-Chadwell did not disclose the number of residents currently hospitalized.
However, 84 residents have been hospitalized and 38 have been admitted to an intensive care unit since the pandemic started in March. That is an increase of six hospitalizations and one new additional person moving to the ICU.
The health district also added nine cases to Wednesday’s infection count. It is now 39, and marks the county’s second highest daily increase. The health district previously reported Wednesday’s tally as 30.
Since Monday, Bell County has added 118 coronavirus cases. This month, 346 residents have contracted COVID-19. Of the reported cases in Bell County, 49.5 percent have been confirmed in June.
Bell County’s spike will not decrease until residents practice local officials’ COVID-19 precautionary recommendations.
“We ask individuals to take preventative measures seriously. Practice social distancing, wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and regularly wash your hands,” Robison-Chadwell said. “If people in Bell County will incorporate these simple safeguards into their lifestyle, it will make a significant impact on the number of COVID-19 cases in Bell County. “
So far, 292 people have recovered. Nine residents — six of whom lived at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple — have died. At least 22,641 tests have been performed in Bell County.
The Bell County Public Health District will not issue an update on local COVID-19 figures Friday because it is Juneteenth, a state holiday, Robison-Chadwell said.
“Since Friday is a holiday, an update is not planned until Monday, however, we will continue to monitor and log reported cases,” the health district director said. “The dashboard would only be updated this weekend if conditions warrant it.”
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 93 total cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. Of the 93 cases, 38 are active and 53 have recovered. Two people have died.
The new total is an increase of one case from Wednesday’s report.
Last week the county stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County coronavirus cases have increased by one, for a total of 17 cases of the virus with five active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer. Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
Hunter King contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.