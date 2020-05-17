While state prisons in Gatesville are doing battle with COVID-19, city and county jails are taking precautions against the virus. So far, no prisoners or guards have tested positive at city jails or holding facilities in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, or in Bell and Coryell county jails.
It’s a different story at state prisons in Gatesville.
Out of Coryell County’s total cases, 82 are inmates with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday, according to prison information on Thursday. However, those 82 cases are active cases, meaning those inmates are still recovering from the virus.
“We use a current case count, so recoveries are removed as are deaths,” said Jeremy Desel, TDCJ director of communications in an email on Friday.
According to Coryell County and state health department officials, 157 Gatesville inmates have tested positive for the virus, which account for the majority of the 224 Coryell cases since the virus arrived about two months ago.
No guards or inmates in Gatesville are among the reported death cases, according to TDCJ data as of May 15.
According to TDCJ’s website, 36 Gatesville prison employees tested positive as of Thursday. The number of positive cases is separate from the county’s database because employees could live in other counties or cities, including Killeen. Six state prisons, which house about 7,000 inmates and employ 2,500 people, are in the Gatesville area, according to county officials.
Four of the six prisons have at least one case, with the Murray and Woodman units having the most cases.
TDCJ has suspended the arrival of new offenders into the prison system from all county jails due to the virus.
City jails and holding facilities
Prisoners generally are held only for short times at the city jails or holding facilities in local police departments.
“Inmates are in and out, most within less than 24 hours,” said Cmdr. Ronnie Supak with the Killeen Police Department.
The Killeen City Jail can hold approximately 52 inmates. On Friday, there were four inmates in the city jail.
“We have never reached maximum capacity,” Supak said.
Inmates are transferred to the Bell County Jail within 48 hours if they cannot make bail and if the charge is appropriate. During the week, the sheriff’s department transports inmates while KPD will transport inmates on weekends, if needed, Supak said.
Deputies are being especially observant during that transport to the Bell County Jail.
“Deputies will observe each person for illness before accepting that inmate from the Killeen City Jail or any other jail or prison transport,” said Maj. T.J. Cruz, public information officer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He said that deputies wear masks and gloves.
Supak said that precautions are being taken.
“At this time no inmates or jail staff have contracted the coronavirus,” he said.
No inmates or jail personnel have contracted the virus in Harker Heights or Copperas Cove, either, officials said.
Cove’s holding facility can hold 34 people.
“I don’t believe we’ve ever had more than 10 inmates at one time,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, Copperas Cove Police Department public information officer.
Heights has a temporary holding facility with seven beds.
“We can hold people for 72 hours but the goal is less than 24 hours of length of stay,” said Lawrence Stewart, administrative manager for the Harker Heights Police Department. He said that officers prefer to directly book people they arrest into the Bell County Jail.
Cove’s facility also is short-term, holding people for up to 72 hours.
“Once they see the magistrate judge, they’re either released on bond, to a bail bondsman or transported to the county jail,” Miller said.
He said that Coryell deputies usually transport Cove inmates to county jail.
Miller said that no officers or jailers have tested positive for COVID-19, but no inmates have had to be tested.
“I’m unaware of anyone who has been in our jail who has tested positive for coronavirus,” Miller said.
County jails
No COVID-19 cases have been discovered at the Bell and Coryell county jails.
“Multiple jail staff have been tested, and one inmate was tested prior to an unrelated medical procedure,” Cruz said. “There is no COVID-19 virus in the Bell County Jail.”
On May 15, the Bell County Jail had a population of 645 inmates. The capacity of the jail is 1,184. The jail population is substantially lower than it was in December 2019, for example, when 879 inmates were booked.
The Coryell County Jail has a lower population than its Bell County counterpart, with a capacity of 98.
As of Friday, 116 people were in Coryell County’s custody, jail records showed. Due to the overpopulation, Coryell also houses prisoners in the Milam County Jail.
“Housing at Milam County is done to control our population in order to stay in compliance with the Texas Jail Commission,” said Chief Deputy Rob Atkins with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
Atkins said that five patrol deputies and two jailers have been tested for the coronavirus, and all received negative test results and have returned to work.
Still, the county jail is not moving its inmates except for “emergency or essential purposes,” he said. Like Bell County, even courtroom proceedings are being done remotely or by telephone.
“Our county jail also is limiting the acceptance of individuals who are arrested for ‘out-of-county’ warrants in an effort to keep the jail population low and to minimize possible exposure,” Atkins said. “This also is evaluated by the type of criminal charge and level of offense.”
Some changes
Supak said that there have been two main changes at the Killeen City Jail.
“Jail staff are required to wear face masks and may wear provided face shields when dealing with inmates, depending on the totality of the circumstances,” he said.
He said that jail staff conduct risk assessments by asking questions and each inmate has their temperature checked upon entry. Inmates who are transported to the Cove City Jail also have their temperature checked.
Other measures continue that have long been standard practice, such as wearing gloves, disinfection and cleaning of jail cells and other common areas, and isolating inmates who might have any infectious disease, Supak said.
Similar measures are being taken at the Heights holding facility, including daily sanitizing of the holding area, workspaces and patrol cars, Stewart said.
“When our officers have to transport inmates, or any time we’re dealing one-on-one with the public, we’re required to wear city-provided personal protection equipment,” he said.
Cove police have purchased foggers, which contain disinfectants, to use twice a week to sanitize jail cells.
Cruz said that a nurse screens all new inmates at the Bell County Jail.
“In addition, a COVID-19 screening form — a questionnaire — is now in use as part of this screening process,” Cruz said.
Jail staff also are screened before entering the jail, and they have hand sanitizer, gloves and masks provided. Inmates have cleaners and disinfectants in their cells, he said.
“Staff members also can wear their own masks,” Cruz said. “The jails are kept clean. In addition, COVID-19 training is occurring with staff members and inmates, via video.”
