Shorter hours and publicly posted safety measures are among the responses individual retailers and the mall shopping center administrators have taken as a result of ongoing communication with local officials to prioritize the safety of their patrons in light of the threat of the international pandemic Covid-19.
“We have been monitoring the situation closely and have implemented additional safety measure at the Killeen Mall,” said Denise Dasse, the mall manager for Jones Lang LaSalle in Killeen.
JC Penney, the nationwide department store, announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it is closing all of its stores until April 2 as a result of concerns over the coronavirus.
“The safety of our associates, customers and communities is always a priority for JCPenney,” the Facebook post said.
Following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Killeen on Wednesday, both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra signed disaster declarations.
There are currently six confirmed cases in Bell County: three in Temple, one in Killeen, one in Belton and one in the county outside of city limits.
Both Killeen and Bell County have entered Stage 3 of their emergency response plans, which prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people.
Local restaurants are prohibited from offering dine-in services but can provide carry out, drive through and delivery, according to a previous Herald article.
Effective midnight this past Wednesday, the declaration also states that local bars and clubs will be closed.
Recreational facilities including movie theaters, pool halls, bowling alleys, gyms and health clubs may not operate, according to a news release from the city.
The mall is following recommendations and guidelines from state and local government and public health officials, Dasse said.
The food court currently still offers food for either take out or delivery, she said.
Dasse declined to elaborate further on the current specific safety measures, but said there are signs posted throughout the mall with specific instructions and safety guidelines for patrons.
Additionally, in response to the growing concern over the spread of the virus, Dasse said the mall is altering their hours of operation to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. “Department stores have hours independent from the shopping center,” Dasse said. “Please see their websites for details.”
The mall’s website will also remain updated with the latest guidelines and precautions, she said.
Mall store Burlington wrote a letter to customers.
“The well-being and safety of our customers and associates remains a top priority for all of us here at Burlington,” according to an open letter to Burlington customers. “As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves, we want to let you know that we are taking precautionary measures and adhering to recommendations from the CDC.”
Burlington employees who do not feel well are encouraged to stay home, and meetings of large groups and non-essential travel have been canceled, according to a news release. The company has moved to a work-from-home arrangement for most associates at the corporate offices.
“For the convenience of our customers, many of our stores will remain open with shortened hours between 11 a.m.-7 p.m.,” the news release stated. Because this is an ever-changing situation, some of our stores are currently closed to align with government guidelines.”
The Killeen location is currently still open, but the website will remain updated with any future closures or precautions.
“The safety of our shoppers and employees is a top priority,” Dasse said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely with local authorities.”
