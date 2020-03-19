JCPenney, the nationwide department store, announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it is closing all of its stores until April 2 as a result of concerns over the coronavirus.
“The safety of our associates, customers and communities is always a priority for JCPenney,” the Facebook post said.
