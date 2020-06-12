GATESVILLE — Jewelry store owner Monica Hinds says the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled her business, but she is hanging on tight and hoping for a turnaround through the summer months.
“It has hit us really hard,” she said. “As far as my front-end sales, it’s basically dead at the moment. I’m making my living from repairs right now. Since I was allowed to re-open, I think I may have sold three or four pieces of jewelry.”
It was a little more than two months ago when Hinds received the order to lock the doors at Hinds & Marcus Fine Jewelers in downtown Gatesville. The news came by way of a phone call she will never forget.
“It was really weird because I wasn’t sure if it was real or not,” she said. “They said they were with the state of Texas, and they asked me questions as far as what I sold other than jewelry, and I told them, and they asked me if I realized that I was a non-essential business. I said, yes, and they said I needed to comply and close until further notice.
“I can’t remember the exact date — it was the day they closed the hair style places (April 2). They closed me down, and I came back six weeks later.”
Hinds, 36, has owned the jewelry business for four years. A native of Kermit, Texas, 45 miles west of Odessa near the New Mexico border, she first came to this area as a student at Baylor University in Waco, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science and was studying nursing when a family illness back home changed her plans.
Since she had lots of education and training in the medical field, she went to work as a phlebotomist in a hospital labor and delivery, helping administer epidural anesthesia, a common pain relief for women during childbirth.
Then one day, she got a phone call.
“When I was going to school in Waco, I worked for a jewelry store there,” Hinds said. “I was just driven to learn. The stones fascinated me, so I just started studying, and the owner told me about a school, and I went (to earn a gemology certification).
“Then, I worked in the medical field for all those years, and she decided to close her store in Waco and move to Maui. Her jeweler who was working there with her called me and said, ‘Hey, what are you doin’?’
“He said he wanted to give it five more years before he retired, and he said, ‘I think you know enough to run a store by yourself.’ I said, ‘OK, pick a town and I’ll move.’ He said, ‘Let’s go to Gatesville.’ So, five years later, here we are.”
While the business has struggled during the pandemic, Hinds and her husband, Trey, a local truck driver, have also had a hard time adjusting to all the other restrictions that were put in place.
“We’re both very social, so social distancing – staying away from people – has been very hard for us,” she said. “We have a couple who are like our parents here. They’re in their late 60s and she has some major health issues, and it’s been really hard not getting to see them — and my family.
“My parents, my grandmother, and my brother are in Odessa now, and I actually went home to see them Memorial weekend. My nieces (10 and five) had a dance recital, and they allowed six people (from the family) to go see them. Six people from each family, and they only let that (one) family (at a time) in the auditorium. It was ridiculous. I told my mom they should have just done it on Zoom.
“My family wasn’t scared (of the virus). I haven’t had a lot of contact with a whole lot of people, so I didn’t foresee me being a threat to them. They were (concerned) at the beginning — my dad’s Type 1 diabetic — but as time has gone by, they’re just like, ‘Well, if it’s our time; it’s our time.’
“I think we’re all just ready to move on with life. Stop focusing on the negative so much, and start focusing on the positive.”
As society begins to open back up more and more, Hinds is hoping for a rebound soon in her business. She has made adjustments, like making house calls — taking jewelry pieces to customers’ homes for them to select.
She hopes personal touches like that will pay off in the long run, with people remembering to support local merchants that have suffered since the pandemic began.
“It’s been quite an adjustment, but we’re doing the best we can trying to accommodate everybody.
“I think a lot of people are still scared. I see it in my business. I hope they realize that us local businesses are here, and we help the economy in our town. We’re not expecting them to come spend all their money with us, but maybe help us the best they can. When they are in the market for jewelry, just give us a chance, and don’t immediately run to the big box store.
“Being from the medical field, I think obviously this virus has been around for a lot longer than we were told, and I think just like the flu, we need to take precautions during the season when it hits us the most. But I don’t think it should shut down the entire United States. I don’t think it should hurt our business the way it has.
“Those six weeks … how do you ever make that up? If there is a second wave, we’ll learn how to treat it better, I think. And I think if the media will tone it down just a little bit and let people make their own decisions … don’t make decisions for them.
“My husband, he is a country boy — we both grew up on farms — and he’s just like, ‘If we get it, we get it; if we don’t, we don’t. But by golly, quit telling us what to do. It’s a free country.’”
