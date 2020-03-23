Editor's note: Please let us know if your business is hiring. See our contact information at the bottom.
Multiple national businesses have implemented new hiring goals to keep up with increasing demand during the new coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon, Dollar General, Walmart, H-E-B and CVS have all announced plans to hire new employees for both temporary and full-time positions in order to meet an increase of demand amid COVID-19 concerns.
“We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public,” Amazon said on its website. In addition to the new positions, Amazon also announced a pay increase of $2 per hour through April for all hourly U.S. employees “to recognize our employees who are playing an essential role for people” during the ongoing crisis.
Both Dollar General and CVS announced plans to hire 50,000 new employees during the new coronavirus outbreak.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.
CVS said it plans to hire employees in a variety of positions, including store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. CVS also plans to provide bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the front lines, store associates and managers, and other site-based hourly employees.
“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO, CVS Health. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”
Walmart, in response to strong demand in stores, is hiring 150,000 new associates nationwide through the end of May. In Texas, Walmart plans to hire more than 15,000 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Locally, the focus of these hires is the Temple Distribution Centers. Those interested to apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. Those who are hired might start work within 24 hours, according to a Walmart spokesman. Walmart has offered a temporary $2/hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day. Walmart also is offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfilment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.
Walmart says an applicant can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours. The company is offering full-time, part-time and temporary roles.
H-E-B is set to hire both temporary and hourly employees at many locations. Visit careers.heb.com to apply.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Herald plans to update this story continually with businesses looking to hire new employees during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
If your business is planning to hire new employees or expand operations during this time, email the Herald at news@kdhnews.com and include “Hiring” in the subject line.
