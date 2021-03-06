One thousand people received a COVID-19 vaccine during an H-E-B sponsored drive-thru event Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Dozens of cars were waiting in line on South W.S. Young, with police directing traffic, as the vaccine event drew hundreds of people out of their homes on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
The event marks the first sign of the newest approved Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine in Killeen.
“Today we’re giving out the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson brand vaccine,” H-E-B Harker Heights pharmacy manager Paul Howell said. “We’re doing a drive-thru clinic, which is interesting, but we’re making it work. We’re doing 1,000 shots today. We’re out here enjoying the sunshine and getting people vaccinated.”
Howell said additional H-E-B vaccination events may be on the horizon but details are unclear at this time. Visit https://vaccine.heb.com/ for additional H-E-B vaccine locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.