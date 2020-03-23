While the county is officially in a state of disaster because of the coronavirus, a Bell County district judge on Monday extended his administrative order that limits activity at the courthouse until May 8.
Judge Gordon Adams, who presides over the 169th Judicial District Court, issued his original administrative order on March 16. The original order suspended jury trials and non-essential courthouse hearings until April 10. On Monday, Adams extended that order another month, with the hope that regular activity can resume on May 11 after expiring on Friday, May 8.
Also on Monday, the Commissioners Court unanimously approved a disaster declaration that Bell County Judge David Blackburn ordered last week. There are at least 16 COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday.
“Examples of essential functions include criminal magistration proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, and family violence protective orders,” the order reads.
All jury trials are suspended through May 8.
Adams told the Herald last week that his order follows guidelines conveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor’s office and the local health authority.
