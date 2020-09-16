Another student at Killeen High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials confirmed Wednesday.
With the added case, there are now three KHS students who tested positive for the virus in recent days, according to KISD officials.
The KISD COVID-19 online dashboard Wednesday also showed that a middle school student in the district has also tested positive, a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
In total, that is now seven students within the district who have tested positive for the virus — three at Killeen High, one at Live Oak Ridge, one at Venable Village Elementary, one at West Ward Elementary and one at Bellaire Elementary.
